SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Shares of SLG opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 2,057.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1,051.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 132,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 121,309 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in SL Green Realty by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 24,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

