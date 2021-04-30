Smart Money Group LLC Buys 14,104 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up about 3.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000.

Shares of EMQQ stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.24. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

