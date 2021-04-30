Smart Money Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Smart Money Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $105.45. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $80.72 and a twelve month high of $116.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.