Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 2,768 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.78. 44,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,959. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $153.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.65 and a 200 day moving average of $141.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

