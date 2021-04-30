Smartshare Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $185,028.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00054670 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00016166 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

