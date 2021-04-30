Societe Generale Begins Coverage on Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SHNWF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Schroders from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $49.00 on Monday. Schroders has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

