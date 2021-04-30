SOLVE Trading 32.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $96.96 million and $331,214.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00054670 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00016166 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,287,537 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

