Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Short Interest Down 73.1% in April

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOQDQ traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 218,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Sonde Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

About Sonde Resources

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta.

