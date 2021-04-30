Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Short Interest Down 73.1% in April

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOQDQ traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 218,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Sonde Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11.
