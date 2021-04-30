SONM (SNM) 1-Day Volume Hits $73.38 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 419.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. SONM has a market capitalization of $347.61 million and approximately $73.38 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SONM has traded 1,314.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.00766235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00041201 BTC.

SONM Coin Profile

SONM (SNM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

