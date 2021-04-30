Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Sotera Health stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.96. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.