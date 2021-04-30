South Plains Financial, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for South Plains Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of SPFI opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in South Plains Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

