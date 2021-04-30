South Plains Financial, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for South Plains Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of SPFI opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in South Plains Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Earnings History and Estimates for South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit