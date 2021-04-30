SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Cut by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,092,000 after acquiring an additional 360,270 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 771,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after acquiring an additional 338,207 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10,347.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 316,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 313,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 313,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 133,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $109.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,438,691. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $109.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.48.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.