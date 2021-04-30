SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 69,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

RWO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $50.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

