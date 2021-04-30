SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

XBI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,139. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.45 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

