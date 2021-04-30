SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Stock Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 170.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KCE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000.

KCE opened at $90.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $90.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

