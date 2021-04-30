Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 3,028.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,028.75 ($39.57).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXS. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Derek Harding purchased 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Also, insider Cathy Turner purchased 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, with a total value of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Insiders have purchased 3,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,511,102 in the last ninety days.

SXS stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,254 ($42.51). 302,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,508. The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -222.88. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,312.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,979.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 46.50 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently -4.46%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

