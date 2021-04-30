Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $937.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

SPB stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,730. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $92.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,011,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $41,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.