Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $26.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $703.96. 931,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,683,859. The stock has a market cap of $675.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $686.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

