Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to $50.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNMSF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $33.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

