Spire (SR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Spire (NYSE:SR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Spire has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at 4.00-4.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.00-4.20 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SR opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

SR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Earnings History for Spire (NYSE:SR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit