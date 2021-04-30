Spire (SR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spire (NYSE:SR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Spire has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 4.00-4.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.00-4.20 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE:SR opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

SR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.