Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $263.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,070. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $143.01 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.48.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: Bond

Earnings History for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit