Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $263.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,070. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $143.01 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.48.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

