SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSAAY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

