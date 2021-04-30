SSP Group’s (SSPPF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SSPPF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SSP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $$4.45 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

