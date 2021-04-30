SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.36.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$19.62 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$17.29 and a twelve month high of C$33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

In other news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$818,347.20.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.