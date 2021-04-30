St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 525 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $223.33. The stock had a trading volume of 34,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,962. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $227.82.

