St. Louis Trust Co Purchases New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $10.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $816.93. 3,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $829.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $770.79 and a 200-day moving average of $714.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

