Stafi Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.91 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Stafi has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar. One Stafi coin can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00004379 BTC on popular exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $26.91 million and $8.02 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00055447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00330053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

