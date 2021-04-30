Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 532.55 ($6.96).

LON:STAN traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 519.60 ($6.79). 9,823,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,310,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 491.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 461.51. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The company has a market cap of £16.21 billion and a PE ratio of 70.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.25%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

