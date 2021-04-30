Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:STPK) Director Michael C. Morgan Acquires 50,000 Shares

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:STPK) Director Michael C. Morgan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Star Peak Energy Transition

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.