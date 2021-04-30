State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,000 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 961.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Associated Banc by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,959,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,659,000 after purchasing an additional 367,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASB. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $638,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,798.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,597 shares of company stock worth $3,210,046. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

