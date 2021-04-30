State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Lowered by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $15,963,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 37.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 183,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 134.76%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

