Stephen J. Luczo Sells 100,000 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $96.83 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

