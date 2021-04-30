Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. 621,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,249. Steven Madden has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $42.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.