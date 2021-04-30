STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to Hold

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

STM stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

