STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to Hold

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.
STM stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
