STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STM. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 299,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,573. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Analog Century Management LP raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 218,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,567 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $369,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

