STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STM. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 299,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,573. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Analog Century Management LP raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 218,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,567 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $369,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit