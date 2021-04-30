STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.12 and last traded at $37.17. Approximately 193,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,574,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

