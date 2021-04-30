Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,227 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 903% compared to the average daily volume of 222 call options.

NASDAQ:CERC traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerecor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Cerecor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,555,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerecor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cerecor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 33,623 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cerecor by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 120,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

