Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 35,631 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the average daily volume of 11,877 call options.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $15.99 on Friday, hitting $181.87. 230,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,916. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.88 and a 200-day moving average of $164.22. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $96.73 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

