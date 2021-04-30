Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,540. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

