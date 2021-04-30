Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $74.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,653. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $75.30.

