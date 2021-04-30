Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $74.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,653. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $75.30.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit