Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,064 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 29.1% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $41,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,980,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $211.12 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

