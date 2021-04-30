Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.42. 14,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,845. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

