Storeum Achieves Market Cap of $3,091.45 (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Storeum has a market capitalization of $3,091.45 and $26.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storeum has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storeum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Storeum Coin Profile

STO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 coins. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Save The Ocean is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency that uses the popular x11 hashing algorithm. The STO cryptocurrency was designed to create and fund a movement to raise awareness regarding the degradation of the oceans through a carefully designed roadmap. “

Buying and Selling Storeum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

