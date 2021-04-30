Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMLF opened at $2.35 on Friday. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

SRMLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Storm Resources from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Storm Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

