STRAKS (STAK) Market Cap Reaches $261,289.59

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, STRAKS has traded up 147.3% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $261,289.59 and $609.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.52 or 0.05100345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $932.28 or 0.01702135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00751571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.47 or 0.00532158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00434477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

