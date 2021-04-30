Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Strategic Education has increased its dividend payment by 140.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

STRA opened at $78.10 on Friday. Strategic Education has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $187.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

