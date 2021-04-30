Strs Ohio Has $26.81 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Baidu were worth $26,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Baidu by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $212.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.93 and a 200 day moving average of $210.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.