Strs Ohio Purchases 1,371 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $16,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,006,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $224.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of -190.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

