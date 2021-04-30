Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,646 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $25,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $178.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,116.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.