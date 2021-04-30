Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.96.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $263.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

